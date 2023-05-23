Trump to be personally ordered not to disclose evidence in hush money case

Donald Trump will appear in a New York courtroom by video on Tuesday, where a judge is expected to make clear to him that he cannot publicly disclose certain evidence in the criminal case against him over hush money paid to a porn star.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court agreed to let the former US president appear remotely, avoiding a repeat of the heavy security required on April 4 when Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty in person. Prosecutors and Trump's lawyers will appear in Merchan's courtroom.

The restrictions on Trump concern grand jury minutes, witness statements, and other materials that prosecutors are required to turn over to the defence to prepare for trial.

In a May 8 order, Merchan barred disclosing those materials to third parties, including to news outlets and on social media.