    বাংলা

    Finding COVID-19's origins is a moral imperative: WHO's Tedros

    Activists, politicians and academics said in an open letter this weekend that the focus of the anniversary should be on preventing a repeat of the unequal COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2023, 09:17 AM

    Discovering the origins of COVID-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in his strongest comments yet that the UN body remains committed to finding how the virus arose.

    A US agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. Beijing denies the assessment.

    "Understanding #COVID19's origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCOVID," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter late on Saturday.

    He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word "pandemic" to describe the global outbreak of COVID-19.

    Activists, politicians and academics said in an open letter this weekend that the focus of the anniversary should be on preventing a repeat of the unequal COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying this led to at least 1.3 million preventable deaths.

    In 2021, a WHO-led team spent weeks in and around Wuhan, China where the first human cases were reported and said in a joint report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal but further research was needed. China has said no more visits are needed.

    Since then, the WHO has set up a scientific advisory group on dangerous pathogens but it has not yet reached any conclusions on how the pandemic began, saying key pieces of data are missing.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting to update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 6, 2020.
    WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths
    The deaths of more than 300 children in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan were associated with contaminated medicines in 2022
    A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting to update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 6, 2020.
    WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID situation
    The agency asked for more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations
    The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021.
    Hetero's Paxlovid generic gets WHO backing
    The treatment bundles two nirmatrelvir pills and one ritonavir pill and will be manufactured at Hetero's plants in India
    The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 20, 2021.
    WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to fight stigma
    Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher