In solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken through Edinburgh

The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

The skirl of bagpipes was the only sound as kilted soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland bore the coffin from the Palace of Holyrood House and placed it in the hearse.

King Charles and his siblings - Anne, Andrew and Edward - then walked behind the hearse up the historic street. The coffin will lie in St Giles' Cathedral for an overnight vigil before being flown to London on Tuesday.