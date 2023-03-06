    বাংলা

    Britain's Prince Harry invited to King Charles's coronation: spokesperson

    Preparations for the event have been overshadowed by Harry and Meghan's damning revelations about the King, Prince William and other royals in Harry’s recent memoir

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2023, 01:54 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 01:54 AM

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles's coronation but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry said on Sunday.

    Preparations for the event in May have been overshadowed by the couple's damning revelations about the King, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

    His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation and, if he was, whether he would attend.

    "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

    "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

    Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to a request for comment.

