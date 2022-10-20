Iran boxer in exile says street protests 'not a good strategy' as climber returns home

Street protests are not a good strategy for opposing Iran's government, an Iranian female boxer in exile said after climber Elnaz Rekabi - who caused controversy by competing in an international contest without a headscarf - returned home to cheering supporters.

Sadaf Khadem became the first Iranian woman to contest an official boxing match three years ago in France and was hoping to lead the way in the Islamic Republic.

However, she cancelled her return home after an arrest warrant was issued against her. The 27-year-old has since settled in western France, launching her own clothing brand and taking up business studies.

Khadem said she has been following the controversy surrounding Rekabi, who has reiterated comments to state media that she climbed without a hijab unintentionally.