    বাংলা

    Iran boxer in exile says street protests 'not a good strategy' as climber returns home

    Sadaf Khadem says she hopes that the protests work but is not very optimistic, as she believes that the government in Iran 'arrests people, kills people everyday'

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 06:13 AM

    Street protests are not a good strategy for opposing Iran's government, an Iranian female boxer in exile said after climber Elnaz Rekabi - who caused controversy by competing in an international contest without a headscarf - returned home to cheering supporters.

    Sadaf Khadem became the first Iranian woman to contest an official boxing match three years ago in France and was hoping to lead the way in the Islamic Republic.

    However, she cancelled her return home after an arrest warrant was issued against her. The 27-year-old has since settled in western France, launching her own clothing brand and taking up business studies.

    Khadem said she has been following the controversy surrounding Rekabi, who has reiterated comments to state media that she climbed without a hijab unintentionally.

    "I don't agree with the street protests as a strategy because the government in Iran is so strong. Every day they arrest people, they kill people. I fear for their lives. I hope it will work but I'm not very optimistic," Khadem said on Wednesday, adding that she had called for "a cyber revolution" instead.

    "I know that speaking out against the Iranian government is a very dangerous activity. That's why I said nothing for three years, I was fearing for my family's safety."

    Khadem said she now believes it is her responsibility to speak out, following the death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police.

    Amini was detained for "inappropriate attire" and her death prompted nationwide protests during which women have removed and burned headscarves.

    The protests have grown into one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, though the unrest does not appear to be close to toppling the system.

    Rekabi's situation therefore got increased attention but Khadem said her status as a national athlete was likely protecting her.

    Iranian female athletes had to live with an extra weight on their shoulders, said Khadem.

    "A high-level female athlete in Iran is always stressed," she said. "When I did my first fight I did not think about boxing. I was stressed about my return home. Why is it like this? We just want to safely live a normal life."

    RELATED STORIES
    Astronaut and commander James McDivitt shows several days' beard growth during the Apollo 9 mission while onboard the Lunar Module 'Spider' in Earth orbit, Mar 6, 1969.
    Apollo astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93
    The retired US Air Force test pilot died 'peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family and friends', NASA said in a statement
    Britain's Queen Camilla presents winner Shehan Karunatilaka with trophee for "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" at the Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 awards ceremony, in London, Oct 17, 2022.
    Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
    Karunatilaka receives a trophy for his second novel "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," a story about a war photographer and gambler who wakes up dead
    Actor Robbie Coltrane talks during a media preview of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida Jun 19, 2014.
    Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72
    He played Hagrid in the films
    Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway, Aug 29, 2022.
    Elon Musk is under federal investigation: Twitter in court filing
    The filing did not mention the exact focus of the probes nor did they name the federal authorities who are conducting them

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher