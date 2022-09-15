In once flourishing Aden, Yemeni matriarch recalls British queen's visit

Kulthoom Muhammad Saeed was 12 years old when a young Queen Elizabeth visited Aden, then one of the world's busiest fueling ports and a strategic piece of Britain's crumbling global empire.

Nearly seven decades later, Yemen's long years of war and neglect have taken a devastating toll on Aden, and the death of the queen has made Kulthoom nostalgic.

"Honestly, we were comfortable in the British colonial days. We weren't suffering," the diminutive 80-year-old said, describing how she was able to raise a family of six on a modest income. "When we were under colonialism, we were in God's grace and safety."

Queen Elizabeth died last week aged 96 after a 70-year reign. She was Britain's longest-serving and most travelled monarch.