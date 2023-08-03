Justin and Sophie Trudeau: love and separation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau unexpectedly announced their separation on Instagram on Wednesday, likely marking the end of the couple's 18-year high-profile marriage.

Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, got married in May 2005. Ten years later, Trudeau became prime minister, landing the sharply-dressed couple in world media's spotlight.

Trudeau, whose father Pierre Elliott Trudeau was also Canadian prime minister for 15 years, worked as a school teacher before joining politics.

Gregoire Trudeau was a former entertainment journalist and had known Trudeau since childhood. They have three children Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

They often publicly expressed love and displayed unity, especially on birthdays and anniversaries, but over the years, their married life has seen ups and downs.

Here are some comments the couple have made about their married life in recent years.