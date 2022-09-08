'God save the queen': Londoners and tourists wish monarch well

"Get well soon" was the message from Londoners and tourists on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth.

"Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," London resident Sharon Gove said outside Buckingham Palace.

"Two days ago she was with the new prime minister then suddenly everybody is concerned about her. So it is not very nice but God save the queen!"