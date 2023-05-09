Thailand's influential ex-PM Thaksin eyes July return from exile

Thailand's billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Tuesday he would return home in July after 17 years in self-imposed exile, just days ahead of an election his party is expected to win.

Although Thaksin, arguably Thailand's most influential and divisive former leader, has failed to make good on numerous pledges to return, his remarks on Twitter were the first time in recent years that he has set a timeframe.

"I am seeking permission again. I have decided to come home to see my grandchildren within July, before my birthday," he said.

"I want permission," he added, without saying from whom he was seeking it. "It has been 17 years that I have been separated from my family. I am old."