    বাংলা

    Julian Assange loses US extradition challenge, will renew appeal next week

    The WikiLeaks founder will renew his appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States next week

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 12:07 PM

    WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange has lost his latest attempt to fight extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges, though he will renew his appeal next week.

    Assange, 51, is wanted by US authorities on 18 charges relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

    Britain has given the go-ahead for his extradition and a judge at London's High Court ruled this week that Assange had no legal grounds to challenge the decision, according to a court order published on Friday.

    However, his wife Stella Assange said there will be a hearing next week at which Assange will again appeal against the decision to extradite him.

    "We remain optimistic that we will prevail and that Julian will not be extradited to the United States where he faces charges that could result in him spending the rest of his life in a maximum security prison for publishing true information that revealed war crimes committed by the US government," she said on Twitter.

    In January 2021, a British judge ruled Australian-born Assange should not be extradited, saying his mental health meant he would be at risk of suicide if convicted and held in a maximum security prison.

    But that decision was overturned after an appeal by US authorities who gave a package of assurances, including a pledge he could be transferred to Australia to serve any sentence.

    The extradition was signed off by the then-British interior minister last June.

    WikiLeaks first came to prominence in 2010 when it released hundreds of thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in what was the largest security breach of its kind in US military history.

    RELATED STORIES
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London, Britain Feb 5, 2016. REUTERS
    Assange's supporters say campaign for release on 'cusp of success'
    The protesters make the remark after a concerted diplomatic push by his country, Australia, which says he has been imprisoned for too long
    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets WA Premier Mark McGowan at Kings Park, in Perth city, Australia Oct 22, 2022. REUTERS
    Leader of resource-rich Western Australia resigns due to burnout
    Premier Mark McGowan resigns in a surprise announcement, citing exhaustion, after guiding the state through the COVID pandemic
    Lilly Ellis, Production Executive works on skincare products at 5 Squirrels, a skincare company, in Hove, Britain April 18, 2023.
    Making the four-day week work for Britain
    The trials of four-day working has drawn interest from economists and businesses keen to find a solution to a slowdown in productivity growth in Britain
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Oct 2, 2022 Manchester United's Raphael Varane in action with Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland.
    Haaland holds no fear for United: Varane
    Thee Manchester United defender said there was more to City than the Norwegian hitman

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps