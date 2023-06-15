    বাংলা

    Boris Johnson dismisses critical report on his conduct as a charade

    The former British prime minister’s statement was published at the same time as the report

    Reuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 08:47 AM

    Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed a parliamentary report into whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons as a "charade".

    "This report is a charade," he said in a statement published at the same time as the report.

    "The committee now says that I deliberately misled the House, and at the moment I spoke I was consciously concealing from the House my knowledge of illicit events.

    "This is rubbish. It is a lie."

    RELATED STORIES
    Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside his home, in London, Britain, Mar 22, 2023.
    Boris Johnson is standing down from parliament
    Johnson’s premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence
    FILE PHOTO: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home, in London, Britain March 21, 2023.
    'The world has moved on' from Boris Johnson
    The governing Conservative Party and the rest of the country do not miss the drama of his period in office, UK energy minister Shapps said
    Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London Britain Sept 6, 2022.
    Decrying 'witch hunt', Boris Johnson resigns from UK parliament
    The former British prime minister says he is being "forced out by a tiny handful of people"
    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives to the stage to speak at the London Tech Week in London, Britain, Jun 12, 2023.
    UK's Sunak faces tax cut demands from divided party
    The resignations of Johnson, and his two allies Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, increases pressure on the British leader by triggering three so-called by-elections

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain