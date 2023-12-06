Malala Yousafzai likens Taliban's treatment of women to apartheid in Mandela lecture

Since returning to power, the Taliban has also stopped most Afghan female staff from working at aid agencies, closed beauty salons, barred women from parks and curtailed travel for women in the absence of a male guardian.

The Taliban say they respect women's rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan custom and that officials are working on plans to open girls' high schools, but after over 18 months they have not provided a timeframe.

In an interview after her lecture, Yousafzai said she was concerned the Taliban would take away sciences and critical thinking even from boys.

"It's so important for the international community to not only step up to protect access to education for girls but also ensure that it is quality education, it is not indoctrination," she said.

Referring to the war in Gaza, she said she wanted to see an immediate ceasefire and for children to be able return to school and their normal lives.

She added: "We look at wars, ... especially the bombardment that has happened in Gaza, ... that has just taken that normal life away from children."