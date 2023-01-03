Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said on Monday.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

The accident occurred in Utah's Wasatch County and the Sheriff's Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.