    Mintoo bags another master’s degree at 74

    The eminent politician and businessman received a master’s degree in law from the Queen Mary University of London

    News Desk
    Published : 30 March 2023, 01:43 PM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 01:43 PM

    Eminent politician and businessman Abdul Awal Mintoo obtained a Master’s in Law (LLM) from the Queen Mary University of London. Mintoo received the certificate after attending the graduation ceremony, which was held at the Barbican Centre in London on Mar 6.
     
    Abdul Awal Mintoo was one of the founders of National Bank, the country’s first private bank, in 1983. He is a former president of the FBCCI and the current vice-chairman of BNP.
     
    Mintoo’s son Tabith Awal posted a special message on Facebook congratulating his father on Mar 7.

    He wrote, “My father Abdul Awal Mintoo constantly inspires us through his work. He manages politics, social service and business, yet he never gives up any opportunity to learn. Instead, every year he sets new standards of success for us. Congratulations again to Baba for his third Master’s degree.’
     
    Abdul Awal Mintoo was born in 1949 in Feni’s Daganbhuiyan Upazila. He passed his SSC exams in 1964 from Feni Pilot High School and HSC from Comilla Victoria College in 1966. He received his Diploma Degree in Naval Science from Mercantile Marine Academy in Chattogram in 1968.
     
    He later received a BSc in Marine Transportation Sciences from New York State University in 1973 and an MSc in 1977. Later, Mintoo received his second Master’s degree in Agriculture of Economics in 1995.

