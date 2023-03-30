Mintoo bags another master’s degree at 74

He wrote, “My father Abdul Awal Mintoo constantly inspires us through his work. He manages politics, social service and business, yet he never gives up any opportunity to learn. Instead, every year he sets new standards of success for us. Congratulations again to Baba for his third Master’s degree.’



Abdul Awal Mintoo was born in 1949 in Feni’s Daganbhuiyan Upazila. He passed his SSC exams in 1964 from Feni Pilot High School and HSC from Comilla Victoria College in 1966. He received his Diploma Degree in Naval Science from Mercantile Marine Academy in Chattogram in 1968.



He later received a BSc in Marine Transportation Sciences from New York State University in 1973 and an MSc in 1977. Later, Mintoo received his second Master’s degree in Agriculture of Economics in 1995.