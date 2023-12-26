Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in the poll

Indonesian defence minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto cemented his lead in the polls after candidates took part in televised debates ahead of the looming Feb 14.

A Dec 23-24 poll released by Indikator Politik Indonesia on Tuesday showed that Prabowo, who is running with President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, would secure 46.7% of the vote.

Indikator placed former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo as his closest opponent, with 24.5% of the vote, while former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan had the support of 21% of those polled.