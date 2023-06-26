    বাংলা

    Britain's Prince William launches five-year project to help homeless people

    William, 41, is a long term supporter of charities aimed at ending homelessness, following his late mother Princess Diana

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 04:38 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 04:38 AM

    Britain's Prince William, heir to the throne, launched a five-year programme on Monday to help homeless people in six locations, a cause close to his heart.

    William, 41, is a long term supporter of charities aimed at ending homelessness, following his late mother Princess Diana, who took him to visit a shelter when he was 11. He also slept rough on a winter's night in 2009 to highlight the issue.

    He said the "Homewards" project will provide funding, expertise and partnerships to help prevent homelessness in six areas. The Prince will reveal the locations on Monday and Tuesday as he visits them.

    "I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality," he said in a statement.

    In Britain, there are about 270,000 households out of a total of 28 million which do not have a home, according to charity estimates, meaning many people including children are either sleeping rough or in cars, living in temporary accommodation, hostels or with relatives.

    Charities warn that those numbers are expected to rise due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

    The project is backed by the Royal Foundation, the charitable organisation of William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine. Each location will receive 500,000 pounds ($636,000).

    It is hoped findings from the five-year Homewards projects will be rolled out further to help homeless people elsewhere, the statement from Kensington Palace said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried out of Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
    UK spent 162m pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral
    After Britain's longest-reigning monarch died, the country entered 10 days of national mourning
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, following their coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023.
    Charles, Camilla are crowned king and queen at Westminster Abbey
    Britain's first new monarch in seven decades is crowned in a ceremony that dates back a millennium, with pomp that some respect as tradition and others see as out of place in modern life
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to their coronation ceremony along Whitehall in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS
    King Charles' coronation: quotes and reaction from London crowds
    Here is a selection of quotes from people in the crowd at central London for the coronation of King Charles III
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS
    King Charles crowned in historic ceremony
    The historic and solemn service dates back to the time of William the Conqueror in 1066

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps