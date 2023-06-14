Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi on contested day of mourning

Former Italian premiers have been given state funerals in the past, but this is the first time that a national day of mourning, an unprecedented honour, has been called as well. It is up to the government to declare it.

Italy is ruled by a right-wing coalition of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Berlusconi's former party Forza Italia.

The day of mourning is not a public holiday, but rather a symbolic tribute in which flags fly at half mast from public buildings. The European Parliament also decided to pay its respects in this manner.

Bindi, a woman often vilified by Berlusconi's sexist jibes, said the national day was "disrespectful towards the majority" of Italians who opposed the late leader.

Berlusconi was a highly divisive figure who set the mould for other businessmen-turned-politicians like former US President Donald Trump, with a career punctuated by scandals and legal trials.