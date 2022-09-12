    বাংলা

    Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth

    Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 09:29 AM

    Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with the 96-year-old who died last week and how he would honour his father as the new king.

    In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, praised the queen's service as head of state and monarch, and also spoke emotionally of her role as a grandmother.

    "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he said.

    "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

    After he and Meghan left their official royal roles, they became alienated from the family, including his father, now King Charles, and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.

    "As it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he said.

