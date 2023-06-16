India's Modi to address FedEx, Mastercard, other US CEOs at Kennedy Center

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the CEOs of top American companies including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe during his trip to the United States for an official state visit, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The CEO reception with more than 1,200 participants, including business leaders from US and Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek, will be held on Jun 23 at Washington's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the source added.

It will follow the official state dinner on June 22 at the White House with President Joe Biden - a celebration billed as a milestone in relations between the two democracies.

Biden has been eager to strengthen ties with India as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China.

Modi is not likely to directly address the threat from China in public remarks, a second source said, but he is expected to raise the issue during private discussions.

Decreasing India's dependence on Russia for its defence needs and increasing its own manufacturing capabilities will be among the top themes discussed between the two countries, the second source said.

The Biden administration is pushing New Delhi to cut through its own red tape and advance a deal for dozens of US-made armed drones, sources told Reuters.

New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country's crude oil, a key source of funding for the war in Ukraine. Washington has been encouraging New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for the Ukraine invasion.