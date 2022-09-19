Germany energy transition needs faster CO2 cuts from autos, industry

Indeed, the energy sector alone accounts for 117 million tonnes, or 74%, of the total CO2 cuts since 2010, while households account for a further 14% of the reduction (22.1 million tonnes).

In contrast, road traffic CO2 emissions were reduced by just 3.5 million tonnes since 2010, while CO2 discharge by industry dropped by only 2.9 million tonnes.

These meagre CO2 cuts by industry and on Germany's roads may suggest those sectors happily conducted business as usual while the country's energy industry urgently dismantled outdated coal plants, rolled out renewable power supplies and boosted household heating and cooling efficiency.

But the slow going in terms of industry emissions reductions also suggests scope for quick progress going forward, especially in response to the supply shock since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Manufacturers and heavy industry across Germany have made aggressive investments into greener and cheaper power sources this year as they try to plug the supply gap from Russia, while the central government has pledged more than $200 billion to help fund industrial transformation.

Legislators have also fast-tracked power sector reforms to spur additional renewable energy production, especially in the country's north.

The outlook for Germany's auto fleet - and its associated emissions - is less upbeat.

The country plans to drop subsidies for electric vehicle purchases from next year as they were deemed no longer necessary by the increasingly cash-strapped government.

Meanwhile, car makers remain overwhelmingly reliant on fossil fuels for power, and so may be forced to slow production of electric and traditional vehicles alike amid the enduring energy crunch, despite continued strong demand for cleaner cars.

Still, there is clear momentum behind green power generation and consumption throughout Germany that will inevitably accelerate all business decarbonisation.