US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks

GLOBAL DIVERGENCE

Fed policymakers will deliver a crucial update to their economic outlook at a Sept. 19-20 meeting, when they are expected to leave their policy rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%.

If inflation and labour market data continue showing an easing of price and wage pressures, the current forecast for just one more quarter-point increase may hold.

Yet Fed officials remain puzzled, and somewhat concerned, over conflicting signals in the incoming data.

Some point to weakening in manufacturing, slowing consumer spending, and tightening credit, all consistent with the impact of strict monetary policy and cooling price pressures.

But gross domestic product is still expanding at a pace well above what Fed officials regard as the non-inflationary growth rate of around 1.8%. U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.4% annualized rate in the second quarter, and some estimates put the current quarter's pace at more than twice that.

The contrast with other key global economies is sharp. The euro area grew at an annualized 0.3% in the second quarter, essentially stall speed. Difficulties in China, meanwhile, may drag down global growth the longer they fester.

Quizzed about the divergence after a speech here, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde noted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, the outlook was for a euro-area recession, and a potentially deep one in parts of it.

Growth, albeit slow, has continued, and inflation has fallen, an overall dynamic not dissimilar to that of the US.

"We expected all that to be a lot worse. It has turned out to be much more robust, much more resilient," Lagarde said.

US fiscal policy is driving some of the difference with $6 trillion in pandemic-era aid still bolstering consumer spending. A recent investment push from the Biden administration is supporting manufacturing and construction.

China may also play a role, economists say. Its slowdown after a short-lived growth burst earlier this year could pinch Germany's exports and slow Europe's growth, for instance.

But, Citigroup Chief Economist Nathan Sheets said, "when you hear economists give you three or four reasons for something, that's usually because we really don't know."