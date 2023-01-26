Short-seller attack raises Gautam Adani stakes

Most of the companies in the Adani group – nine of which are listed – are too closely held, massively overvalued, and largely ignored by Wall Street institutions and big Indian mutual funds. At price-to-earnings multiples of more than 136 times, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and the flagship Adani Enterprises rank in the top seven most highly valued companies in the world with a market capitalisation above $30 billion, Refinitiv data shows.

Adani was belatedly starting to address these less egregious red flags by diversifying his shareholder base, pulling in backers including France’s TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi’s IHC in recent months and years. The most immediate question for India Inc is whether the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will allow Adani to proceed collecting orders for a $2.4 billion equity issue, the largest by an Indian non-state-controlled company wherein the top owner won’t subscribe. Anchor investors have already placed orders, and the rest of the book is due to open to mom-and-pop buyers and others on Friday.