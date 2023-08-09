What is haunting Putin: spectre of revolution, putsch, or a ‘Marx Brothers farce’?

Regardless of whether you call it a “Marx Brothers farce,” putsch, or revolution, Putin appears to be scared of any change or destabilisation inside Russia during his autocratic rule. On Jun 24, he was shocked to witness the blitzkrieg of five thousand mercenaries led by Prigozhin - who was convicted as a thief, robber, and fraud - against a colossal and clueless Russian army. Putin was so horrified that he saw the ghost of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution and the subsequent half-decade of devastating civil war lurking again in Russia.

Let us dive a little deeper into what happened on Jun 24, compare it to the mutiny of 1917, and try to make sense of why Putin is seeing the ghost of a revolution, repeatedly.

After the fall of Rostov-on-Don to Wagner mercenaries without firing a shot on June 24, the Blitzkrieg of Wagnerites over more than five hundred miles brought them within 124 miles of Moscow in less than a day. The Russian armed forces have four military districts, and Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of one of them. Both the fall of Rostov-on-Don and the presence of heavily-armed mutineers near Moscow are shocking. During the mad dash, the Wagnerites also shot down Russian military aircraft and came close to the Russian army base Voronezh that holds nuclear weapons.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the warlord of the mercenaries, dubbed his mutiny as the “March for Justice” against Russian military commanders. Putin and his cronies, including multiple Generals, reportedly flew out of Moscow in panic. Putin made a pre-recorded televised address accusing Prigozhin of treason and promising to crush the mutiny. The Russian army installed defensive positions on the southwest border of Moscow. The World witnessed the chaos and inaction of the Russian military in defending its homeland. This mutiny exposed the weakness of the Russian army.

While Putin came out as the winner over Prigozhin at the conclusion of the Jun 24 mutiny, he came out appearing terribly weak. How many Frankensteins, like Prigozhin, are out there hiding in the shadows of the Kremlin?

The Wagner mutiny could be a false flag operation, a coup, or an angry overreaction of a convicted felon. No one knows for sure. But the question lingers. Is it a preamble to a revolution?