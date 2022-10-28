Power … in the 40s age range

The 40s are a moment to savour in politics. Ministers, ministers of state, deputy ministers and parliamentarians making their mark on politics in their 40s have been aplenty. In the 40s something of a spiritedness comes into politics. There is indeed a spring in their steps, as the energetic Rajiv Gandhi was to demonstrate in his years in power.

He succeeded his assassinated mother when he was 40; when he was himself murdered in 1991, he was a few months removed from his 47th birthday. Lord Mountbatten was 47 when he was appointed Britain’s last Viceroy in India in 1947, to preside over the country’s partition before taking over as independent India’s first Governor General.

Jimmy Carter’s Democratic rival for the presidential nomination in 1980, Edward Moore Kennedy, was 48 at the time. Robert Francis Kennedy, who had served in his elder brother’s administration as Attorney General, was 42 when he was assassinated while campaigning for the presidency in 1968. The socialist Felipe Gonzalez, elected Spain’s Prime Minister in 1982 at age 40, would be in office for fourteen years.

In political history, the 40s have been symbolic of energy in those who have sought high office. Energy, drive and verve have almost always defined the acts of politicians in power or those who have aspired to power. Ideas have by and large sprouted in political leaders in the age region of the 40s, as a glance at history so amply projects.

Idealism has been a principle in the 40s for politicians. The 40s have been the best of times in their careers and in a shaping of policies and perspectives for their nations.

Add to that the thought that in their 40s politicians nearly everywhere have brought a grown-up attitude to their work, with that dash of charisma and glamour cementing their place in history.

Think of Barack Obama, elected President of the United States at age 47 in 2008.