Halloween: the spooky, sugary night

Do you know how pumpkin carvings with ghoulish faces, illuminated with candles became a custom for Halloween?

It originated from an Irish folktale.

According to the story, a man nicknamed Stingy Jack invited the Devil to have a drink with him and convinced the Devil to turn it into a coin to buy their drinks. Once the Devil became a coin, Jack put the coin in his pocket next to a silver cross preventing the Devil from changing into his original form. Jack freed the Devil, under the condition that he would not bother Jack for one year and when Jack died he would not claim his soul. The following year, Jack again tricked the Devil into climbing into a tree and carved a sign of the cross into the tree’s bark so that the Devil could not come down. Jack made the Devil promise not to bother him for ten more years.

When Jack died, it’s said that God didn’t allow him into heaven. The Devil kept his word and didn’t allow Jack’s soul into hell. He gave Jack a burning coal to light his way at night. Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip and has been roaming the Earth since then. He was referred to as Jack O’ Lantern. People began to make their own versions of Jack’s lanterns by carving scary faces into turnips or potatoes and placing them on windows or near doors to frighten him and other evil spirits away. Irish Immigrants brought the jack-o’-lantern tradition with them to America. They then started carving pumpkins (abundant in America) and it became an integral part of Halloween festivities.