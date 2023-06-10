An exhibition to get some food for thought

Galleri Kaya’s 19th-anniversary exhibition provides us with a look into a selection of artworks done between 1954 and 2023 by 50 modern and contemporary Bangladeshi and Indian artists. The selection is really commendable for its range of varieties, disparities of themes, techniques and mediums, as well as the inclusion of a number of significant artists of different decades. Among the participating artists, some played a vital role in reshaping the art scenes of both India and Bangladesh. Kaya’s Director, Goutam Chakraborty, has always given importance to artists’ creative aptitudes and their contributions to socio-economic and cultural arenas. He always maintains close personal ties with the artist community ¬– something he got used to during his childhood. His father, seasoned artist Debdas Chakraborty, brought him up properly and taught him all the beautiful virtues of life. Out of his pure love for arts, Goutam has always been particularly determined to bolster the prominence and recognition of the ever-growing community of established and upcoming Bangladeshi artists. Goutam always wants both seasoned and upcoming artists to be given the opportunity to display, sell and discuss their works. His gallery’s aim is to showcase the wide ranges of styles and techniques that are being mastered by our artists.

I got the opportunity to see the artworks at the inauguration of Kaya’s 19th-anniversary exhibition delicately. The ongoing display has a cerebral touch, and many unseen artworks add a momentous look to the show. In the present write-up, I have tried to focus on some stunning paintings and prints of the artists of Bangladesh and India being displayed at the exhibition.

Debdas Chakraborty’s “Composition”, an oil piece, has been recorded with his inner feelings and intense observation of his life and reminiscence. He used sweeping strokes, which brought an animated hallmark to his works. His strokes and forms are simultaneously natural and create a language which is alien to us. His colour is both bright and mellow and appears rich and smooth. His soul was always on the lookout for space where the green, azure, red, crimson, off-white and yellow are filled with great joy and ecstasy. Many of his paintings are composition and form-based - forms in varied sized-rectangular, vertical, horizontal, half-curved and full-curved. Space division in his compositions is dramatic; with big spaces kept flat while smaller areas have several tiny patterns. It is obvious that the artist has spent a considerable time creating the illusion of space.

Samarjit Roy Chowdhury’s “Winter Birds” features tiny birds, a sailing boat, and varied flora and fauna with many cubic forms through acrylic on canvas. His lines crisscross over the canvas. His pure geometric compositions and delicate spatial arrangements denote fantasy, reality and nostalgia. His use of colour is both meaningful and ornamental. His centre of attention changed from the tangible reality to a kaleidoscopic inner meaning of nature. His forms and treatment of colours remain intense. His concern for folk motifs and decorative patterns spread his message throughout the canvas.

Rafiqun Nabi’s watercolour “Nostalgia” delightfully projects the serene ambience of nature. The work reflects an artist’s reactions to the mysteries of nature. Sharp shadows and melting tones give the watercolour a transcendental appeal. This landscape transports the viewer to a higher realm. The artist arranges motifs in different combinations of light and shade. Nabi’s “Rakhal”, an etching, delves deep into the life of a shepherd. Their harsh life is always neglected and ignored in urban settings.