Obaidul Huq … renaissance man

Like all men of intellectual depth, he demonstrated no hubris in his conversation with the raw, callow young man that I was. I had earlier heard of his wit, of the abundance of humour he brought to life. And here I was, in the fading light of a quiet day in May, laughing at all the funny tales he related. Enlightened men are men who deal with the world’s grave issues deftly with a touch of lightness natural to them. That was true of Obaidul Huq. And in the manner of men who read abundantly and thought copiously, he was forever ready and willing to share his knowledge of time and space with others.

I asked him about the generation of journalists that had come of age after his had receded into the sunset. His response made sense. There was a whole lot that the new breed of journalists needed to do. Read and think, he said. Journalism is not just about editing copies or writing editorials. It is, more fundamentally, about shaping your own worldview. In effect, what he was telling me was that the pen could indeed be made mightier than the sword given the skills necessary for that to happen. I was grateful.

In that final phase of his life, Obaidul Huq defied age. He stayed young, bubbling with humour and given to spontaneous laughter. He read avidly, all his life. And anyone interested in the history of cinema in Bangladesh would find himself in a veritable tutorial discussion with him on the genre. Cinema was part of him, in that integral sense of the meaning.

Obaidul Huq was a modern man, cosmopolitan in his view of the universe and in his understanding of history. There was a renaissance man in him.

(Obaidul Huq -- journalist, moviemaker, humourist, raconteur -- died on Oct 13, 2007)

[Syed Badrul Ahsan writes on politics and diplomacy]