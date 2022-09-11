Chile … Sept 11, 1973 and after

The more accepted version of how Allende met his end came from other sources, who noted that soldiers had stormed La Moneda and stabbed and shot the president to death. After a so-called autopsy, Allende’s body was buried in his ancestral village. No stone or any other sign marked his grave. The coup leaders wanted no trace to be left of the dead president. Allende was sixty-five when his life came to an end.

In the days following the coup, murder and mayhem seized Chile. Thousands of people were rounded up by the soldiers and detained in the local stadium. Officially, the number of those who died from the excesses of the military regime was 3,192. Many more simply disappeared. Hundreds of Chileans, many of them prominent citizens, went into exile in neighbouring countries and in Europe. Carlos Prats left the country and moved to Argentina.

Orlando Letelier, the former envoy who was Allende’s last defence minister, was seized on the morning of the coup and tortured over the next twelve months before being freed and allowed to leave Chile. He would eventually make his way to the United States.

The poet Pablo Neruda, ailing at the time of the coup, would be humiliated by soldiers ransacking his home. Within days of the coup, he would die. The popular singer Victor Jara, a vocal supporter of the Allende government, was picked up by the army and murdered in the very Santiago stadium where he had once roused his fans to ecstasy with his music.

Salvador Allende’s widow would make her way out of Chile. The dead president’s cousin, the writer Isabel Allende, too would leave the country and settle abroad. The Pinochet regime, having put a brutal system in place, would not, however, rest until it had dealt with its enemies, real or imagined.

Agents of the Chilean intelligence organisation DINA murdered General Carlos Prats and his wife in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a year later, on 30 September 1974. On 21 September 1976, Orlando Letelier, busy marshalling support for Chilean democrats in the United States, was blown up in Washington by DINA agents acting with assistance from their American friends.

The Pinochet dictatorship kept a tight leash on Chile till 1990, when General Pinochet left office, having guaranteed immunity for himself and his men over the 1973 coup and subsequent measures taken by his regime. In later years, Pinochet would be a target of human rights groups around the world.

At one point he was arrested in London on the strength of a warrant issued by a Spanish court. Eventually allowed to go back home by the British government, he saw a resurgent Chilean democracy strip him of his immunity and charge him with human rights violations during his years as dictator. He died, aged 91, in December 2006.