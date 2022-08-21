A matter of ministerial priorities

The foreign minister’s newest gaffe should be a point where ministerial behaviour ought to change in this country. As a general rule, a good number of ministers in Bangladesh spend little time in their workplaces and instead are seen to be happy to be speaking at seminars and conferences day after day.

They are invited by the ubiquity of people and organisations whose entire motive is to add glamour to their programmes by having ministers grace the stage. And ministers often accept those invitations with alacrity.

When ministers happily agree to inaugurate a conference, attend a seminar or address a social gathering, it is the files back in their office rooms which get piled up on their in-trays. That is damaging to the state, indeed to the people of the country.

When a minister moves out of his office and makes his way to an event, a bevvy of officials, such as the secretary and senior officials of his ministry, accompany him. The ministry is thus left rather desolate. The services required to be provided to citizens are therefore absent.

Such a picture needs to change drastically. In no properly functioning democracy, parliamentary or presidential, are ministers ubiquitous by attendance at events outside their workplaces.

In India, Japan and Australia and New Zealand and the West, it is once in a long time that one spots ministers speaking in public -- and that too on subjects which touch upon the interests of the electorate.

Our ministers do not have to ensure their constant presence before the media and appear on television for reasons that are anything but serious. Policies formulated by ministries or objectives laid out by ministries can easily be made known to the general public by official spokespersons of the ministries.

Ministers will be doing a creditable job if they make sure that their office corridors remain free of the media unless there are cogent reasons for reporters and cameramen to be there.