When Indira Gandhi died …

On the day Indira Gandhi was assassinated, Waheedul Haque -- our Waheed Bhai, at the time Joint Editor of the New Nation -- had us gather in his cubicle. We were joined by the Editor, Motahar Hossain Siddiqui. By we I mean my colleagues and myself in the editorial and news departments.

An editorial would certainly have to be written and so we discussed the points which required to go into it. The responsibility was given to me to draft the editorial. And I did that in about half an hour.

Thirty-eight years after the tragedy, memories of Indira Gandhi come flooding back to the mind. I recall the day when I read of her assumption of office as India’s Prime Minister in January 1966, a few days after the sudden death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent.

I remember going through news reports of her first official visit to Washington soon after she took office as the head of government, though the details of her talks with President Lyndon Johnson and his administration were facts I would come to know of later, when I was older and able to understand diplomacy somewhat.

As I prepared the editorial hours after her death in 1984, it was a rush of images of Indira Gandhi which flashed through my mind. A moment I recalled was when she informed India’s parliament on Dec 16, 1971, “Dhaka is now the free capital of a free country.” It was a statement which sent a thrill, at once felt in the bone and coursing through the heart in that moment of joy, throughout liberated Bangladesh.