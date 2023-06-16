US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency

In a March post on his website, Donald Trump pledges to end the war in Ukraine when reelected to a second term, halt confrontation with Russia and "finish the process we began under my administration fundamentally reevaluating NATO's purpose".

It is a promise likely to unsettle America's allies and alarm Western foreign policy and defence establishments. But that won't concern Trump or his supporters.

Trump’s first term saw his idiosyncratic and sometimes shifting world view moderated, shaped and interpreted for US partners by a fast-revolving selection of senior officials with often considerable experience.

That looks less likely, if not outright impossible, if he returns to office after the November 2024 election. Trump and those around him are running on an explicit platform of “dismantling the deep state”, which they define as including the State Department, Pentagon and US intelligence agencies.

It is a position on which Trump and his campaign have doubled down in earnest following his indictment. Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 criminal counts that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll this week, more than 80% of registered Republican voters view those charges as at least partly politically motivated. If Trump takes the Republican nomination – and he retains a double-digit lead in the polls – then he will be running on a platform more anti-establishment, isolationist and disruptive to decades of US foreign and military policy than anything previously seen.

The same March campaign website post also talks of a "complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neo-con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third world country and ... dictatorship right here at home."

So far, few of America’s allies have engaged publicly with the prospect of a second Trump presidency. Opinion polls show the 2024 election potentially too close to call, particularly with the contest likely once again between Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Biden and his foreign policy team have worked fast to re-establish a much more mainstream foreign policy, particularly with allies. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine also provided an opportunity to re-establish US leadership after the turmoil of the pandemic and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2020-2021.

US support has been critical to Ukraine’s battlefield successes, while Washington has also led international sanctions against an increasingly isolated Russia. Trump has made it clear he might reverse that policy entirely.