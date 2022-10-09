Amitabh Bachchan: 80 years on

There are thespians who often reshape our imagination. And this happens because such artistes come into our lives, through the big screen, with all the verve in them, with the energy in them, enough for us to look upon them as individuals who disseminate that certain happiness the common masses need in their listless lives.

And then there is the aesthetic aspect involved. Our appreciation of Dilip Kumar rests on the fluency he brought into his delivery of dialogue in all the movies where he had the leading man’s role. With that came the natural, for Dilip Kumar was nothing if not natural in his portrayal of all those roles in cinema. Much the same natural attitude came in the way Uttam Kumar carried himself in Bengali cinema.

As Amitabh Bachchan arrives at four score years of life, many of us who have watched him over the decades, on celluloid, realise too well that with him we have aged as well. Of course, we are younger than him by a decade and more. But he has been part of us. In his roles, all as different as they could be from one another, he has consistently conveyed to us the simple truth that he is one of us.

He has been an angry young man in the movies; his demonstration of a betel leaf-chewing humorist has resonated with many of us. And his part, with Dharmendra, in Sholay, the objective being to have the bad (played by Amjad Khan) bite the dust is even today an object lesson for us in the methods and the courage we can call forth in beating back the ceaseless villainy threatening our well-ordered existence.