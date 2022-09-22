Saluting Bangladesh’s women ... across time

With folded hands, in gratitude, I celebrate the young women, the spirited footballers who have come home in their champion’s attire. They have given us a reason for a rekindling of hope in ourselves. They light up the present. They paint the future in rainbow brush strokes.

In this land of citizens eking out a humble living, I sing of the women of my country, those who marched in defence of our language decades ago on the streets of this city. They strengthened in us the meaning of patriotism.

Years removed from that year of purposeful politics, I go walking through history’s alleys and lanes, to pay homage to the young women who took to the seamy streets dotting the country in their urge for national freedom.