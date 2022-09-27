Digital literacy: whither is Bangladesh?

There is no denying that some people become judicious by overly pondering before posting on social media. But then, there are an overwhelming number of people who do not give a hoot about privacy and security, and vicariously share and react to whatever they come across on digital media. This lackadaisical attitude develops as they hardly consider the authenticity of social media content and treat them just as those of established mainstream media, where contents usually go through fact-checking and editorial gatekeeping before making it public.

Privacy is an indispensable component of internet literacy. In absence of awareness about personal data privacy, a section of digital media users, especially young people, is often seen publishing “too much information” on virtual media. Data suggests that young girls, many of whom are unaware of the risks of leaking sensitive information online, bear the brunt of digital naivety.

We know, owing to the way it bars media activists and many others from speaking out, section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act has come in for fierce criticism. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor of the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka claimed to have found that more than 75 percent of the complaints under this law were registered by teenage girls. Majority of them file cases accusing their ex-boyfriends or people from the community of cybercrime such as posting compromising pictures of them online without their consent.

Going by the way problems related to internet illiteracy are cropping up every now and then, it is plain to see that only digitally literate denizens having access to ICT devices could help the situation. The issue of making common citizens of the country digitally educated is long overdue. More and more countries across the globe are taking initiatives by conducting research to help their citizens become more literate online. Regrettably, Bangladesh is nowhere near when it comes to doing high-level research in this area, although a few private universities are reported to have launched relevant projects for their students to impart digital literacy, which others should follow suit.

The authorities and the policymakers should act now to sagaciously design innovative interventions, which will pave the way for making information technology and connectivity available across every rural community to close the existing inequalities.

The introduction of a mandatory specialised course with all-encompassing materials related to digital learning at all educational levels could probably do wonders to infuse learning of digital literacy in youth generations. For common people, spreading awareness is the key. Therefore, responsible agencies must swing into action to make people more aware. The earlier the necessary measures are taken, the better.