Queen Elizabeth II: A reign of service and dignity

It was just a coincidence that I saw the queen once more. It was an autumn evening in London in 2003. As I emerged out of Temple Underground Station and was on my way to the BBC office in Bush House, I heard the sound of two motorbikes passing by. As I turned my sight towards the bikes, I saw the queen on her own in the royal vehicle passing by followed by two more motorbikes. The car was driving slowly as it turned left into Strand, most probably on its way to Buckingham Palace. That was the security arrangement for the queen – two motorbikes in front and two more behind the royal car.

It would be very difficult to gauge what life would be like without Queen Elizabeth II who for over seven decades had become a constant presence in every aspect of national life - her annual Christmas message, laying a wreath at the cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, conducting the state opening of parliament. Queen Elizabeth II, was a truly remarkable monarch who served her country and Commonwealth until the very end.

After long 70 years, people would have to get used to saying ‘Long Live the King’ after the departed Queen’s eldest son was proclaimed King Charles III. Although it will be an extremely difficult act to follow, the new king has renewed her pledge to serve the people.

People in their thousands have been paying their tributes to their beloved queen by placing floral wreaths at the gates of all royal palaces throughout the United Kingdom and I would like to echo the feelings of one royal fan who in her tribute to Queen Elizabeth II wrote in the card attached to her flowers, “Your service is complete. Prince Philip is waiting".

[Uday Sankar Das is a senior journalist, political commentator and sports analyst]