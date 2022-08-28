Nazrul: poetry in the piercing sounds of thunder

Poetry dipped in electric energy defined Kazi Nazrul Islam. Beyond poetry, it was the world which moved him. And in the universe of his soul, he gave free rein to his verses, which went into the business of giving shape to literary galaxies all around. The stars glistened when touched by his songs.

A moving spirit worked incessantly in Kazi Nazrul Islam. He was a poet, yes. But more than that, he was symbolic of huge energy, for there was something of a completeness in him. You tend to ask what might have happened in our literature, how much more creativity and therefore substance he could have brought into our literary perspectives had he not fallen silent in the 1940s. He lived for more than three decades following the onset of his affliction, a period in time when he truly would have soared, infinitely higher than he already had.

It remains our particular cultural and historical tragedy that Nazrul was deprived of the powers of newer creativity at a time when such creativity could have worked wonders for our political psyche. We refer, of course, to the state of mind of India as it was in those heady and yet darkening days of the 1940s. Rabindranath Tagore, poet and philosopher and incorrigible humanist, was dead. And Nazrul had succumbed to silence. In a word, the voice of poetry had been silenced, first by the laws of mortality, as in the passing of of Tagore; and then by the inexplicable workings of fortune, as in the illness visited upon Nazrul.

You could legitimately argue that just when the country -- in that moment before communalism took over, before the land was sundered into two irreconcilable masses of low politics, to the regret of millions, and drove the knife into national unity --- needed poetry to calm the tempers being raised to steamy heights by politics, Tagore and Nazrul went out of our lives. So much more could have happened, so must waste of human energy could have been prevented had poetry had a voice in those difficult times.

And yet, for all this lament over what might have been, Nazrul remains that embodiment of the human will to explore the diversity of life, to give it newer shades of meaning. And who better than he to inform a politically conscious people that life could be lived on a higher plane, that for such a plane to be scaled it was often necessary to give oneself over to rebellion? And that is when songs like durgomo giri kantar moru come our way.