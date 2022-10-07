Smile and be happy

Do you find yourself smiling when you see a smiley face on Facebook or any social media?

How about when people smile at you? Well, in most cases you automatically smile back- isn’t it? Unless of course you are fuming at that time for some reason or are very sad.

A smile is like a mirror. If you smile at someone, that person will automatically smile back at you. Whether it’s a grin, beam or smile it instantly instils a sense of good vibes and happiness. We connect with people through a smile.

‘A smile is the prettiest thing you can wear.’

True, however beautifully one is dressed, if the person is frowning or scowling it wouldn’t make her/him look pleasant. Yet, even if a person is dressed very casually and smiles the person becomes attractive.

A smile is so powerful that poets and writers have sung praises of its beauty through centuries.

We are born with the ability to smile, but as we age, with all the worries of life we tend to smile less. Research shows that children smile an average of 400 times each day. Whereas, an average happy adult smiles 40-50 times on average each day.

A genuine smile is an automatic response without us realising it. Our laughter is also produced without thinking. These two responses occur when we are truly content and happy.