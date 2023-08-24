From carriers to commanders, US Navy trainers simulate a global war

The exercise simulated everything from refuelling helicopters in the field to forcing senior commanders to decide where in the world to allocate forces while fighting two major nations at once – and while neither "competitor" was named, the implication was Russia and China.

"Against a peer competitor that we're talking about, all the fights are going to be global," said US Navy Fleet Forces Commander Admiral Daryl Caudle, adding that this meant previous regionally focused exercises were not enough.

US Marine Corps leaders said the exercise was particularly important in forcing the Marines to work more closely with the Navy after two decades of desert wars in which the two services operated largely independently.

US officials say the Marines would likely be at the forefront of any Pacific war as they were in World War Two, potentially fighting for control of strategic islands.

Such collaboration is not limited to the US Navy – July and August also saw conferences in Europe on much more joined up thinking between the US and its NATO allies in the event of any conflict there.

The shift to this kind of thinking has been under way for at least a decade. By the end of its first term in 2012, the Obama administration had announced its "pivot" to the Pacific, while Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and beginning of fighting in Ukraine forced NATO to draw up its first war plans for the defence of vulnerable territory such as the Baltic states.

It has, however, been dramatically supercharged by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and growing speculation that China might make a move against neighbouring, self-ruled Taiwan in the next few years.