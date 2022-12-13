Investors abandon bullish oil positions as recession nears

Portfolio investors were heavy sellers of petroleum for the fourth week running as the smooth introduction of the Russia price cap brought the weakness of the economy and oil demand into sharper focus.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 30 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on Dec. 6.

Fund sales have totalled 221 million barrels over the four most recent weeks, according to position records published by ICE Futures Europe and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The combined position has been cut to just 358 million barrels (12th percentile for all weeks since 2013) down from 579 million barrels (47th percentile) on Nov. 8.

Crude positions have already been hit hard, limiting the scope for further selling, but liquidation spread to refined products, especially the middle distillates that are the key industrial and transport fuels.

Fund managers sold NYMEX and ICE WTI (-5 million barrels), Brent (-4 million), US gasoline (-5 million), US diesel (-11 million) and European gas oil (-5 million).

As a result, the net position in Brent fell to just 95 million barrels (5th percentile), the lowest since the first and second waves of the coronavirus epidemic were ranging in 2020.

But that weakness is now spilling over into middle distillates, until recently the strongest part of the market because of the low level of inventories.

