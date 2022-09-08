Rethinking education on International Literacy Day

Teachers play a vital role in reimagining successful teaching and learning strategies and therefore, require ongoing service training and support to develop their teaching skills. Educators around the globe, including some of the world’s wealthiest countries, are struggling with how to best make distance learning viable during the pandemic.

Anxiety, fear and isolation are factors to be considered in the COVID crisis. All educational models or policies should incorporate strategies to benefit the psychological well-being of students, faculty and support staff; as mental health has a tremendous effect on performance in life as a whole.

Flexibility in the education process should also be considered because of differences in the overall condition of the students.

If we are to get close to SDG 4.6, governments and all education sectors and communities must make an all-out effort to ensure that systems and infrastructures can cope and minimise the negative effects during any crisis.

In developing countries where education is primarily provided by the government, public-private educational partnerships could play a significant role in future education.

Some believe that the unplanned and rapid move to online learning with no training, little preparation and insufficient access to bandwidth, will result in a poorer education experience.

But with a little conscious effort and initiative, as we have seen recently, the new hybrid model of education might be possible with significant benefits.

There have already been successful transitions among many institutions. For those who do have access to the right technology, there is evidence that learning online has become more effective in many ways. Research shows that on average, students retain 25-60 percent more material when learning online compared to only 8-10 percent in a classroom. This is because in online situations students can learn at their own pace and style for more retention.

Online education in Bangladesh may also widen the existing gap in learning inequality as rural areas, poorer regions and poorer households have much less access to ICT than the urban, richer regions and households. Better preparedness to combat this digital divide will minimise this learning inequality.

The slow pace of change with the demand of the modern world in academic institutions globally is tragic. However, COVID-19 has become a catalyst for educational institutions worldwide to search for innovative solutions for a more effective and practical life-based educational curriculum.