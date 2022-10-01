Dollar shock threatens global economy

CORE AND PERIPHERY

Rapidly rising US interest rates have been one of the primary triggers of international financial instability in the last 40 years.

Latin America's debt crisis in 1982, the dollar overvaluation crisis in 1984/85, Mexico's default and devaluation in 1994, Asia's financial crisis starting in 1997 and Russia's default in 1998 were all ignited by rising US rates.

The US central bank's congressional mandate requires it to focus on controlling inflation and promoting employment in the domestic economy.

But as the interest rate setter for the world's reserve currency, the Federal Reserve is also at the centre of a system of central banks that are under pressure to follow its decisions, whether locally appropriate or not.

If the US central bank raises interest rates to counter domestic inflation, other central banks must follow or see their currencies depreciate and inflation rise via higher prices for energy and other imports.

If the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, other central banks must do so as well, or risk currency appreciation and the loss of competitiveness, output and jobs.

Policymakers and commentators often talk about monetary policy as if each country makes its own decisions with complete sovereignty.

In practice, central banks are linked in a system with Fed at centre as a policy-maker and others on periphery as policy-takers, with far fewer degrees of policy freedom.

If countries try to deviate too far from the Fed's easing and tightening cycle, they tend to run into an inflation crisis, a currency crisis, a debt crisis, or all three.