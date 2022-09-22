Gratitude fosters abundance in life

Have you ever thought mindfully about how fortunate you are? Look around you and you will see the countless blessings that you are bestowed with.

There’s food on the table, a home to live in, all the wonderful people around you, and amazing nature that spreads so much beauty and abundance to share.

Unfortunately, in this world of chaos and competition, we overlook these blessings and negativity creeps in, on us, slowly. We tend to become competitive, regrettably, not in a healthy way. We become jealous of others’ successes causing anger, hatred, stress and anxiety leading to depression and vice versa.

Moreover, the present-day world with COVID-19 has deprived us of a normal social life. We feel isolated. This isolation also arouses pessimistic thoughts. The deaths of our beloved ones make us sad. Overwhelmed by these, it’s difficult to see the positives.

All these have detrimental impacts on our mental and physical health. There’s a simple practice which can helpfully minimise these damaging feelings and build resilience against these: Gratitude.