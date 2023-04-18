A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid

On a rainy winter day in 2003, I hung out with some significant painters at Shilpangan Gallery on Road 5 in Dhanmondi. The adda was lively, and our attention was suddenly grabbed by a man who came wearing a gamchha-turned-shirt. The man was restless and occupied with the phone. He was Syed Abdullah Khalid. Sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan introduced me to him, and that night Khalid brought us to his residence on Elephant Road. The apartment was full of different sizes of realistic sculptures and vibrant paintings. A collection of books was also in the corner of the room where he lived. After that, our friendship grew stronger, and I met many people at his house in many social gatherings like the levelheaded persons - Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, National Professor Anisuzzaman, Professor Shamsul Wares, Rabiul Husain, Rafiq Azad, Ziaul Huq Chowdhury, Anis A Khan and many more. Khalid was amicable and maintained close ties with his preferred persons. This amiability earned him friends of legendary personalities. He created the busts of Dr Motahar Hossain Chowdhury, Professor Abdur Razzaque, folklorist Monsur Uddin Ahmed and poet Jasimuddin, among others.

As he was passionate and an introvert -- I always observed him evading human preoccupations, publicity, newspaper coverage, fame and domination. He was a foodie and deeply observed the people around him and spoke very significantly, that is to say, if he ever did. We have a circle where most of them are architects, and Khalid was one of the only two sculptors among us. He frequently visited us and never showed any ego. He was straightforward by nature and always liked to express what he wanted.

Syed Abdullah Khalid is regarded as one of the most brilliant sculptors of our country. He is mainly recognised for “Aparajeyo Bangla”, one of the most familiar sculptures and considered a landmark on the Dhaka University campus.

The sculpture reflects the Bengali vigilance and indomitable yearning for freedom. The project was launched in 1973 when the artist was a young teacher at the Department of Fine Arts, Chattogram University. Throughout the making of the sculpture, Khalid had to face opposition from religious fanatics.