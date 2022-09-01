P.S. I love you: World Letter Writing Day

Dear Reader,

Have you watched the box office hit American romantic movie P.S. I Love You by Warner Bros. Pictures? In this movie, a young widow discovers that her late husband has left her letters intended to help ease her pain and encourage her to start a new life. She gets inspiration and starts a new, successful life.

Letters to Juliet, The Shop Around the Corner, You’ve Got Mail, Mary and Max, The Notebook, The Lake House, The Young Victoria - these are just a few names among countless movies that revolve around the theme of letters.

Letters have been playing a crucial part in the lives of people and shaping history for thousands of years.

In 1527, King Henry VIII professed his love in his letters to Anne Boleyn, who became his second wife. Perhaps the most significant part of the letter is the way he ends it, signing off with: ‘…written with the hand of him who wishes he were yours.’

The essence of pure love can only be felt, fully, through handwritten letters.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States is thought to have been inspired to grow a beard when Grace Bedell, an 11-year-old girl, wrote a letter to him in 1860. The letter said: ‘….. I have got four brothers and part of them will vote for you any way and if you will let your whiskers grow, I will try and get the rest of them to vote for you. You would look a great deal better for your face is so thin. All the ladies like whiskers and they would tease their husbands to vote for you…....’

When Martin Luther King was arrested and sent to Birmingham Jail on Apr 12, 1963, his 11-page letter known as ‘Letter from a Birmingham Jail,’ in response to the statement by white clergymen in Alabama, reinforced the need for non-violent protests calling for the end of racism and influenced the Civil Rights Movement.

Charles Darwin introduced the idea of evolution and natural selection through the exchange of 1,400 letters with his closest friend, the botanist Joseph Dalton Hooker which paved the way for his book On the Origin of Species.

In 1920, the fate of women’s right to vote rested in the hands of the vote of Tennessee House Representative Harry Thomas Burn -- a man, who strongly opposed the movement. On Aug 18 that year, he cast the deciding vote in favour of the 19th Amendment to the US constitution. His vote in favour was unexpected. What was the reason?

Febb Ensminger Burn, his mother, had written a letter to him urging him to favour the cause. She had written: "Don’t forget to be a good boy."

Burn, later, acknowledged that his mother’s letter had influenced him.

All these are examples of the powerful impact of handwritten letters.