Investors have become super-bullish about oil

Portfolio investors have piled into petroleum futures and options at the fastest rate since the first successful coronavirus vaccines were announced in late 2020.

China’s exit from a zero-COVID strategy, along with hopes the global economy can avoid a recession and low oil inventories, have contributed to an extraordinary wave of buying across the petroleum complex.

Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 232 million barrels in the six most important futures and options contracts over the six weeks ended Jan 24.

Purchases were the fastest for any six-week period since December 2020, according to an analysis of position records published by ICE Futures Europe and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.