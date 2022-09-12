Europe's climate credentials sullied by coal import binge

Much of that momentum has now been checked by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, which has sent gas and coal prices soaring and hammered government coffers that were already ravaged by the costs of COVID-19.

With dozens of European utilities buckling under a liquidity squeeze, many power fuel buyers have been forced to deploy emergency measures to cut costs, including switching to lower cost coal.

But in doing so, those purchasers have rolled the clock back on key climate-related metrics, and jeopardised Europe's status as a leader on emissions reduction policies and technologies.

HARSH LESSONS FOR, AND FROM, GERMANY

As Europe's largest economy, main industrial engine and top consumer of Russian gas, Germany has been closely watched since the Russia-Ukraine conflagration kicked off for signs of how Europe as a whole may fair from Russia's alienation as a trade partner.

Germany's actions in the coal market are also an effective proxy for Europe's this year. The country's rise in thermal imports matched Europe's overall 35% jump, and the peak in German coal purchases in April and May overlapped Europe's.

Further, Germany's adjusted supplier base also reflected that of broader Europe.

Due to pressure to shun Russian energy products, Germany was forced to source coal from far-flung origins including Colombia and South Africa, which not only added to buyer costs but also exacted an environmental toll through supply lines that stretched up to eight times longer than from northern Russia, which formerly supplied 75% of Germany's seaborne coal.

Even so, those imports were not enough to rein in Germany's power costs, which are currently more than ten times the 2017-2020 average, shredding household and manufacturer budgets alike.

What's more, Germany's greater use of coal-fired power is already worsening the country's air quality, with air pollution levels climbing across several industrial areas that still run coal power stations.

Those conditions may only worsen as winter approaches and still more coal will be burned for power just as gas supplies from Russia further diminish.

With no prospect for a resumption in normal trade with Russia any time soon, German and other European industries will continue to face a tight and historically expensive gas market that will require them to burn more coal or reduce output rates, and in many cases do both.