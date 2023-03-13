Bank rescue buys stability at a high price

The two-part package helps to resolve SVB and Signature, but also reassures nervous depositors that still-living peers are safe. First, the FDIC will reimburse all of the two banks’ depositors, not just those whose balances are within the $250,000 guaranteed limit. In the event that the bank’s assets, after a sale, are below the value of the deposits, that cost will be spread among all FDIC-insured banks. It’s unorthodox, but necessary. SVB’s failure, which left companies like crypto firm Circle unable to access their cash, had sent a loud signal that large deposits aren’t safe in smaller banks. Without an implicit guarantee for everyone, Monday could have brought new bank runs.

Second, the Fed will start lending to banks against certain investments they hold, but based on the securities’ face value, not their market prices. In other words, banks that need to raise cash won’t have to sell Treasuries or federally-backed debt at a loss as SVB did, so long as they’re in reasonable standing. Again, it’s a break from the norm. The Fed normally applies a “haircut” to assets that banks want to borrow against through its discount window facility. And while the new Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of around 5%, is much higher than the nearly-nothing banks pay for most of their deposits, it is hardly punitive.