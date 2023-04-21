Parliament, not courts, best place to debate same-sex marriage, India minister says

India's parliament, not a court of law, is the best place to debate the issue of same-sex marriage, an influential government minister said on Friday, as the country's top court heard appeals asking for such unions to be recognised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has already opposed these appeals, some from gay couples, on the grounds that such marriages are not "comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children."

"Any debate over which union constitutes a marriage is, in essence, a legislative function and should not be a matter of judicial adjudication," Bhupender Yadav, a cabinet minister, said in an opinion piece in the Hindustan Times newspaper published on Friday.