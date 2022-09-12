Indian court agrees to hear Hindu plea to worship in contested mosque

An Indian court on Monday agreed to hear a petition by a group of Hindu women for the right to worship in a mosque they believe was the site of a Hindu temple, rejecting a Muslim plea to throw out the petition.

The Gyanvapi mosque in the northern Hindu holy city of Varanasi has become the latest potential flashpoint between India's majority Hindu community and its Muslim minority, which makes up some 13 percent of the country's 1.4 billion population.

Disputes between religious communities over such sites have flared up ever since Independence in 1947, but they have become more common in recent years.