    বাংলা

    Indian politician from Modi's party detained after prophet remark

    The detention of a lawmaker in Telangana, comes months after his Bharatiya Janata Party suspended one of their spokesperson for the same reason

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2022, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 09:56 AM

    Indian police detained a state lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on Tuesday on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion" after Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his comments about the Prophet Mohammad.

    The detention of T Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, comes months after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended a spokesperson for her remarks on the prophet that had led to a diplomatic backlash against India.

    "He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," Joel Davis, a senior police official in Hyderabad city, said.

    "We have detained him and we will arrest him. This about the recent video that he posted."

    In the video, available on social media, Singh, and in an apparent reference to the Muslim prophet, said an elderly man had married a girl decades his junior.

    Singh could not be reached for comment.

    The Hindu nationalist BJP would examine Singh's remarks and take action if he was found to have violated its code, party spokesperson K Krishna Rao told the News18 channel.

    Hundreds of Muslims protested against Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media, footage from media showed.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's top court to hear petition reversing release of gang-rape convicts
    India court to hear petition reversing release of gang-rape convicts
    The petition holds that the 11 men, convicted of gang-raping a pregnant Muslim woman during 2002 riots in Gujarat, must serve their full life sentences
    Farmers break barricades as protests return to Indian capital
    Farmers break barricades as protests return to New Delhi
    Thousands of farmers gathered to protest against what they said were unfulfilled promises by the government
    Ex-Pakistan PM Khan's supporters vow to block his arrest on terrorism charges
    Imran Khan supporters vow to block his arrest
    Police filed charges against Khan over a “threat in the speech” in which he spoke about police torture of an aide
    India says not planning to import wheat
    India 'not planning' to import wheat
    Wheat imports into India currently attract a 40% import duty, making overseas buying impossible for now, traders say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher