Indian politician from Modi's party detained after prophet remark

Indian police detained a state lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on Tuesday on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion" after Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his comments about the Prophet Mohammad.

The detention of T Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, comes months after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended a spokesperson for her remarks on the prophet that had led to a diplomatic backlash against India.

"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," Joel Davis, a senior police official in Hyderabad city, said.